Boston Partners Lowered Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stake by $9.15 Million; Market Value Declined; As Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Fred Alger Management Has Boosted by $2.27 Million Its Position

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 36,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 153,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, up from 117,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 203,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 207,034 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 410,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 130,335 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 49,221 shares to 175,427 shares, valued at $29.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 28,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 48,340 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Axa has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc invested in 0.04% or 800 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 320,979 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 33,997 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bancshares Company holds 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 6,240 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 261,710 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 982 shares. 79,580 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Psagot House reported 0.26% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 391,146 shares. Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,160 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,125 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Holdings Earnings Preview: 2 Concerns Ahead Of The Report – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aberdeen Standard Investments Successfully Integrates and Extends Investor Servicing with SS&C – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 8,592 shares. 860 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Blackrock Inc reported 5.59M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 29,323 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 367,014 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,600 shares. Kistler owns 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 460 shares. Colony Gp Lc holds 29,798 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 17,670 were reported by First Republic Mgmt Inc. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 223,021 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1,553 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 7.73M shares to 22.14M shares, valued at $547.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 31,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.