Boston Partners Lowered Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $18.27 Million; Share Price Rose; Keybank National Association Stake In Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Was Increased

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 112,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 324,751 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 212,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 3.40M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR 33.4m Notes and the liquidity facility of IM Prestamos Fondos Cedulas, FTA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A3/AAA.MX Ratings To State Of Mexico’s MXN 1.5 Bln Enhanced Loan From BBVA Bancomer; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rts On BBVA Bancomer; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 08/05/2018 – BBVA Compass launches new addition to Employee Assistance Plan, part of its benefits program: Rethink; 03/05/2018 – BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown brings the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies to Birmingham; 04/05/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.50 FROM EUR 7.60; 11/04/2018 – BBVA Compass expands its BBVA Momentum accelerator program for social entrepreneurs to bank’s seven-state footprint for 2018

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 104,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.66M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 103.37% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

More news for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Second year of BBVA MUSIC SESSIONS starts fast in Houston with acclaimed singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, along with special guest, MAX – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,277 shares to 72,405 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,147 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 80,269 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $47.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 17,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).