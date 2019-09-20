Boston Partners Lowered By $20.77 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position; FBL Financial Group Has 0.94 Sentiment

Boston Partners decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 28.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 441,995 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Boston Partners holds 1.09M shares with $51.77M value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $74.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 14.06 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 34 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 36 reduced and sold their stock positions in FBL Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 8.54 million shares, up from 7.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $44 lowest target. $56.50's average target is 38.68% above currents $40.74 stock price.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 21,657 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 20.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Analysts await FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.28 per share. FFG’s profit will be $30.45 million for 12.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by FBL Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

