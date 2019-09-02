Boston Partners Lifted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $85.57 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hood River Capital Management Raised Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.62 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 237,472 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.32M shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $80.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 380,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,614 shares, and cut its stake in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.