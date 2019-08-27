Boston Partners Lifted Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding by $1.46 Million; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Market Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.55M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP’S BALHUIZEN SAYS CHINA REFORMS TO MAINTAIN QUALITY GAP; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 18/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS, MINING COMPANY SAMARCO TO ASK COURT FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONCLUDE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF DAM DISASTER – PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 39,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.10M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 1.33 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 8,820 shares. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 0.18% or 23,266 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voloridge Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Amp Cap Invsts has 23,200 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 90,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 21,703 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Management has invested 0.24% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 439,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson owns 3 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp stated it has 96,505 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt accumulated 63,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com reported 197,013 shares. 46,119 are owned by Horizon Inv Llc.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 347,008 shares to 434,492 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 154,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,787 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Autodesk, Canopy Growth, Cree, Dynatrace, Elanco, Foot Locker, Kura Sushi USA, Lyft, Qualcomm and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based arm of French energy co. to move headquarters – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.