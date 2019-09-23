Boston Partners Lifted Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $2.56 Million; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Position by $3.17 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 98,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316.69M, up from 11.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 2.27 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 31,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 885,199 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.63 million, down from 916,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 135,303 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Smart Moves That Will Boost Appleâ€™s iPhone Sales – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend ETFs to Grab as Fed Cuts Rates Once Again – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Wrap â€“Yield Curve Inversions, Trade, and Brexit Drove the Majors – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nab Square Stock Now While It Waits to Recover – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 652,600 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 20,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairfax Financial Can accumulated 11,600 shares. Moreover, Clear Street Markets Llc has 0.03% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 622,467 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 148,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 139,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S Muoio Communications Lc accumulated 39,000 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 144,492 shares. Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,000 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 49,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Ecor1 Lc holds 6.35% or 614,128 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 105,989 shares.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 180,447 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $303.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 16,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.97M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).