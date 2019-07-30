Boston Partners Increases Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD); As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 55,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.95M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 60,660 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $338.92. About 480,556 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 59,904 shares. Moreover, Bell National Bank & Trust has 0.59% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 98,482 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd reported 179,146 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.65 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Ltd Co reported 2,979 shares. 41,361 are owned by Miles. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advsrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 521,431 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Schroder Management Group invested in 374,929 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,015 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 400 are owned by Knott David M. Lord Abbett Llc accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 60,815 shares to 118,543 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 782,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.72M shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,857 shares to 554,053 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.16 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.