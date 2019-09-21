Boston Partners Increased Position in Regions Finl New (RF) by $10.25 Million as Stock Rose; Schmidt P J Investment Management Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 732,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 12.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.80 million, up from 11.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:

More important recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 350,197 shares to 441,551 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart Global Hldgs Inc by 165,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,307 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited stated it has 20,682 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.01% or 127,339 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 281,108 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 170 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 325,463 shares. Cordasco owns 1,500 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 104,123 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 25,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Us Bank De owns 235,592 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. City Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Peoples Service has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 848 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 11,150 shares. Grassi Management holds 825 shares. Moreover, Main Street Research Limited has 3.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim has 1.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 1.16M shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Lc holds 6.77% or 208,773 shares in its portfolio. Herald Invest Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.15% stake. Benin Mngmt has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 124,906 shares.