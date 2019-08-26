Boston Partners Increased Its Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Stake by $1.00 Million; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 37,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 771,807 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 734,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 3,181 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 82,221 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 623,485 shares to 68,366 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 900,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,915 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated. Amer Grp owns 19,409 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 158,561 shares. Moreover, Boston has 0.03% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 771,807 shares. 460,899 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc Inc. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 72,831 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 490,559 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 56,700 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 67,997 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 103,637 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 32,925 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De holds 133,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 156,940 were reported by Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Investors owns 455,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 12,533 shares.

