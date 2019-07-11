Boston Partners Increased Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding; Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 22,278 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 69,008 shares with $4.29 million value, down from 91,286 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 6.88 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private

Boston Partners increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 53,798 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Boston Partners holds 2.18M shares with $83.76M value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 2.22 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.9% or 27,481 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,145 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp has 2,208 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 462,962 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp stated it has 339,478 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Company invested in 27,681 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal London Asset reported 911,382 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.05% or 84,439 shares. Davis Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.13% or 400,000 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiera Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 669,696 shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,526 shares. Raymond James & reported 1.45M shares stake. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 78,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.77 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. 3,038 shares valued at $107,727 were sold by Nanavaty Maulik on Tuesday, January 15. $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Pierce David A. The insider Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 25,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Main Street Lc reported 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 1.53M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.05M shares. American Group has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 450,135 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Company has 1.69% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bb&T Limited Liability reported 25,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.11% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.11 million shares. Sirios Cap LP stated it has 1.61M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 31,762 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 8,000 shares stake. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.36% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 90,177 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saluda Medical Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and Redmile Group – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Boston Scientific’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Grow In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.