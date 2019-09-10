Boston Partners Increased Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holding by $875,180; Share Price Declined; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake as Shares Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.89 lastly. It is down 5.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 43,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 190,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 147,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 602,817 shares traded or 185.60% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64,612 shares to 434,449 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,926 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HollySys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Rises: Stock Up 5.8% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Hollysys Automation (HOLI) – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Automation Stocks to Buy for the 21st Century – Investorplace.com” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 10,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 25,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested in 23,400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,000 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Hudson Bay Cap Lp invested in 228,039 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 9,697 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited reported 12,072 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 95,713 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).