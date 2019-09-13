Boston Partners Increased Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position; As Ternium Sa (TX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Its Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 132.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 269,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 474,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 204,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 2.53M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 255,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 361,352 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 617,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 185,471 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 200,603 shares to 620,376 shares, valued at $105.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More news for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.00 million for 9.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.20 million shares to 47.66 million shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 36,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

