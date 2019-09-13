Boston Partners Increased By $393,810 Its Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) Stake; Federated Investors Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Federated Investors Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 27,340 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 12.19M shares with $696.51M value, up from 12.16M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $248.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 4.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020

Boston Partners increased Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) stake by 55.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 26,254 shares as Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT)’s stock declined 14.42%. The Boston Partners holds 73,962 shares with $1.11M value, up from 47,708 last quarter. Mix Telematics Ltd now has $299.19M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 16,456 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.39% above currents $59.97 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

