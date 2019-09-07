Boston Partners Holds Position in Cousins Pptys (CUZ); Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 22/03/2018 – EU Tech Tax Faces Tricky Path as Leaders Warn Facebook on Data; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 95,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 765,673 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares to 349,095 shares, valued at $63.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 397,349 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.85% or 27,129 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,044 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs holds 227,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster Natl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,553 shares. Roosevelt Gp invested in 2.8% or 134,889 shares. Gm Advisory Group owns 15,665 shares. 2,244 were accumulated by Cornerstone Incorporated. 152,263 are held by Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% or 69,400 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company owns 3,715 shares. 47,607 were reported by Tower Bridge.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cousins Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 42,673 shares to 65,076 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2.38 million shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6.75M shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 342,459 shares. 182,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company. American Century Cos holds 1.07 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 149,900 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 12,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Inc stated it has 78,168 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 1.86M shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 6.34 million shares. Citadel Ltd reported 1.19 million shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,402 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 285,435 shares.