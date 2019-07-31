Boston Partners Holds Holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI); Tobam Holding in Autohome (ATHM) Cut by $6.61 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 120,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, up from 889,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 153,585 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Tobam decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 62,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,940 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 139,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 184,350 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daseke Inc by 239,463 shares to 143,137 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 147,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 1.29 million shares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,173 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 183,372 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) or 96,489 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,849 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Fj Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 155,821 shares. Johnson Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 15,477 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 60,515 shares to 314,302 shares, valued at $68.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 313,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60 million for 20.45 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

