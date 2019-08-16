Boston Partners Holding in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Has Raised as Stock Declined; Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $464,802

Boston Partners increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 242,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 7.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.78 million, up from 7.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 219,204 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $262.68. About 155,107 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.69 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.