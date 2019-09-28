Boston Partners Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Increased by $270.31 Million as Valuation Declined; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Raised Its Position by $49.28 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 214.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 4.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 7.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402.41 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14M, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 418,314 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lesa Sroufe And Com invested in 2.84% or 93,508 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.07% or 6,800 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Lpl Finance Llc reported 12,972 shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc invested in 429,000 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 245 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 15,276 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 39,600 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 24,347 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.97M shares. Meritage Mngmt reported 114,362 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 7,247 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 5,286 were accumulated by Pnc Services Gp.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 594,693 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $112.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12,579 shares to 89,306 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 872,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

