Boston Partners Has Upped Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stake by $948,307; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 1.92 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 16,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 752,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, up from 736,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 59,214 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 4,620 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 10,466 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc owns 482,940 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 15,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 92,788 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 0.09% or 21,152 shares. 154,670 were reported by Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 11,149 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,212 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 8,706 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 487,299 shares. Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 26,958 shares to 38,858 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 57,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,685 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

