Boston Partners Has Upped Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; GSV Capital (GSVC) Sentiment Is 1.75

Boston Partners increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 16.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 566,290 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Boston Partners holds 3.99M shares with $405.20 million value, up from 3.42M last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 432,464 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 28 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 16 sold and trimmed stakes in GSV Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.83 million shares, down from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 60,745 shares traded. GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC) has declined 8.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 20/04/2018 – Liulishuo’s Al English Teacher Sparkles at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 13/03/2018 GSV Capital 4Q Net Investment Loss 17 Cents/Share; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of $40 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit

More notable recent GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Invest In Pre-IPO Startups – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSV Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GSV Capital Corp. Provides Update Related To its Annual Report on Form 10-K – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GSV Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GSV Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $129.45 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 157,642 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.18% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starting with Netflix, FANG reports to test Wall St rally’s mettle – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Liability reported 3,232 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 2,180 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 335,896 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.03% or 639,765 shares. Moreover, Amer Ins Com Tx has 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Victory Cap Management invested in 773,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.62 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 53,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cipher Lp has 15,614 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 0.11% or 26,735 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 20,628 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hodges Mgmt has 89,466 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 5,533 shares.

Boston Partners decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 857,576 shares to 3,652 valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 125,908 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was reduced too.