Boston Partners Has Upped Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake by $2.36 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 58,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.35 million, up from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.19M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 174,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.63M, down from 192,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 101,735 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 34,242 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 125 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc owns 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4,824 shares. Phocas Financial has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 10,710 shares. Mirae Asset Company Ltd holds 59,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt invested in 0.81% or 103,431 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,000 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd invested in 0.16% or 63,317 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 29,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 46,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cibc Asset has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 92,432 shares to 6.87 million shares, valued at $419.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 73,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.68 million shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 36.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.