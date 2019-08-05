Boston Partners Has Trimmed Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by $919,051 as Stock Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased by $591,363 Its Position

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 64.30M shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 131,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 293,553 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 424,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 63,883 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 16,411 shares to 26,352 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 24,882 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,897 shares. Css Il reported 0.5% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 147,344 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,000 shares. 18,844 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 144,759 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 218,223 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr Capital Mgmt stated it has 10,375 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 264,900 shares. Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 29,652 shares. Sei holds 0% or 130,422 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 759 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 7,912 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 8,981 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 11,290 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 151,219 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 1.64M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 12,109 shares or 0% of the stock. 939 are held by Dorsey Wright & Assocs. North Star Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,825 shares. D E Shaw & Company accumulated 22,616 shares or 0% of the stock.