Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dsp Group (DSPG) by $1.61 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Valuation Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 115,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 180,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 39,911 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 87,878 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $118.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60M for 49.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

