Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding; Coastal Financial (CCB) Sellers Increased By 11.97% Their Shorts

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) had an increase of 11.97% in short interest. CCB’s SI was 53,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.97% from 47,600 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)’s short sellers to cover CCB’s short positions. The SI to Coastal Financial Corporation’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2,446 shares traded. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 529,318 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Boston Partners holds 14.00 million shares with $140.01M value, down from 14.53M last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 2.03M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking services and products to clients and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. The company has market cap of $176.21 million. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.45M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report.

