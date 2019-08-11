Boston Partners Has Raised Pra Group (PRAA) Position by $600,912; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Xylem (XYL) Stake by $377,620 as Share Price Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 368,548 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, down from 373,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 759,918 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 23,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 749,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11 million, up from 726,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 7.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 460,228 shares traded or 124.65% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Account Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.93% or 38,440 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 142,338 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated owns 11,362 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 54,384 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 649,904 shares. 44,892 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Pacific Ridge Lc holds 30,710 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Pnc Serv Inc holds 0.02% or 860,271 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 151,600 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.03% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 9,347 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 256,847 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 156,576 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 401 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. North Star Investment accumulated 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Caprock has 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Atria Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3,095 shares. Amer Int Gru Inc holds 62,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 273 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.01% or 156,570 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 1,542 shares. Mason Street Limited Co accumulated 25,615 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,499 shares. 41,814 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 2,807 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 35,444 shares in its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34,767 shares to 194,276 shares, valued at $27.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

