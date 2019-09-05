Boston Partners Has Raised Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Position; Shorts at JIANGXI COPPER CO LTD H SHS ORDINARY SHA (JIAXF) Lowered By 82.93%

Boston Partners increased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 7,578 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Boston Partners holds 365,782 shares with $18.96 million value, up from 358,204 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $5.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 34,864 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

JIANGXI COPPER CO LTD H SHS ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) had a decrease of 82.93% in short interest. JIAXF’s SI was 127,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 82.93% from 745,200 shares previously. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -12.82% below currents $57.35 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,160 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 174 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brinker Capital owns 22,046 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.09% stake. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 9,128 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 0.01% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 231,524 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 24,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest reported 25,340 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 362,400 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,787 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 1.15% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Boston Partners decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 118,699 shares to 619,668 valued at $83.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 960,033 shares and now owns 3.05 million shares. Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) was reduced too.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including pyrite concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades copper related products, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the sale of copper materials, precious metal materials, and sulphuric acid; processing and sale of copper and hardware products; collection and sale of scrap metals; production and sale of non-ferrous metals, precious metal and non-metals, copper foil products, and other copper pipes; design, production, and sale of various kinds of copper and enamelled wires; and development and production of electronic semiconductors.