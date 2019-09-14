Boston Partners Has Raised Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holding by $9.53 Million as Share Value Rose; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 42,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 555,132 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.78M, up from 512,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 214,527 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company's stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management Inc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 200 shares. 39,493 were accumulated by Bogle Investment LP De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Southport Lc holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 142,455 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 26,068 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt owns 4,697 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker owns 3,047 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company accumulated 20,620 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.12% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 243,965 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.05% stake. Windward Mngmt Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,701 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 21, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: "Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Financial Post" on September 03, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,309 shares to 137,986 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,722 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.58 million shares to 9.53M shares, valued at $969.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,355 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.