Boston Partners Has Raised Boston Scientific (BSX) Position; First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Atricure (ATRC) by $1.34 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 53,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.76 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 4.07M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 229,623 shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 46,319 shares to 355,949 shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 146,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,952 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Boston Scientific Announces FDA Approval Of ImageReadyâ„¢ MRI For Vercise Geviaâ„¢ Deep Brain Stimulation System – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 7.09 million shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,811 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,746 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has 0.45% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.10M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.37 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.57% or 210,313 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 31,762 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd has 116,629 shares. 104,321 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 371,539 shares. Thornburg Mgmt holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 7,851 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 12,874 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 500 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares to 611,162 shares, valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Funded: 6 Bay Area companies raise $274M at midweek – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.