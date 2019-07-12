Boston Partners Has Lowered Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding by $176.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Barnes & Noble (BKS) Share Price Declined While Coatue Management Raised by $612,135 Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 98.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 3.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,870 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 1.12M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Trade Risks, Costs to Test Mining Rebound, Cautions Rio Tinto; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 1201.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 10,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.30 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. It is down 1.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James; 14/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces 22nd Annual Summer Reading Campaign Encouraging Kids to Read All Summer Long; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA CONSIDERING OVER 1 TRILLION ROUBLES OF EXTRA BAILOUT FUNDS FOR UNITS OF OTKRITIE AND B&N BANK; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Educator Appreciation Days Every Saturday & Sunday in April to Celebrate Pre-K-12 Teachers &; 23/05/2018 – NORTHAM NORTHAM SECURES R2 BN OF EXTRA FUNDING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC GETS FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BN-BRACHYURY; 15/03/2018 – BHARAT FORGE LTD BFRG.NS SAYS RE-APPOINTMENT OF B. N. KALYANI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Bavarian Nordic A/S | BN-Brachyury; a heterologous prime/boost therapeutic cancer vaccine composed of MVA-BN-Brachyury (prime) and FPV-Brachyury (boost) | N/A | 04/30/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Dedicated YA Podcast; 11/04/2018 – Barnes & Noble must face renewed data breach lawsuit -US appeals court

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 229,830 shares. 1.65 million are held by Bancorp Of Mellon Corp. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 22,103 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 196,942 shares. Paloma Prns has 0.01% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 41,765 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc New York has 80,000 shares. Schmidt P J Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 10,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 49,922 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 4,439 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 154,095 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 244,233 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 737,895 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $176.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 156,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,679 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).