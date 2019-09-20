Boston Partners Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $261.55 Million as Stock Declined; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10.56M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47B, down from 12.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 5.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 596,479 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, down from 599,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 10.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,937 shares to 492,013 shares, valued at $180.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 181,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services stated it has 1.49 million shares. Welch Gru Lc reported 1,036 shares. Gmt Cap Corporation owns 152,850 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 897,190 shares. Leonard Green And Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares stake. Taconic Cap Advisors LP stated it has 3.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baltimore owns 47,077 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Germain D J Communication holds 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 56,826 shares. Intersect Cap Lc has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 24,150 are held by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. 42,300 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited reported 3,990 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left? – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horrell Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 490 shares. Oak Oh has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 527,745 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 213,530 shares. Canal Com reported 70,000 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,400 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 10.54 million shares stake. S&Co reported 206,754 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 161,872 shares. Bristol John W And Co Ny holds 533,033 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 243,474 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc owns 50,665 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.05M shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 236,838 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $36.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 42,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.