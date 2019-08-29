Boston Partners Has Lowered Holding in Rignet (RNET) as Valuation Declined; Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Shares Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 34,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 61,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.77M market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 11,388 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 4.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares to 233,546 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Invest Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cleararc holds 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 106,815 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 66,978 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 62.63 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 131,648 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,854 shares. Loeb Ptnrs accumulated 1,100 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management has 26,390 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 185,423 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,649 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.54% or 66,424 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Lc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,727 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.36% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Citigroup holds 0% or 3,492 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0.09% or 431,392 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 386 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Morgan Stanley reported 25,863 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 27,078 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 2.88M shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 203,837 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 651,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

