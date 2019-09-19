Boston Partners Has Lowered Holding in Alleghany Del (Y) by $23.30 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake by $470,050; Share Price Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70 million, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 1.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 34,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 810,467 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552.11 million, down from 844,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $782.21. About 2,573 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,392 shares to 725,761 shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,883 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,010 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,376 shares. Buckingham Management Inc owns 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,320 shares. Oakworth has 3,622 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc invested in 913,095 shares or 2.01% of the stock. 4,590 were reported by Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability. The New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiduciary has 182,356 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0.08% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 1.07% or 29,537 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.44% or 155,809 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yext: A Downright Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y): Did It Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 797,758 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 178 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Markel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 4,328 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5,314 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 300 shares. 5,117 were accumulated by Utd Service Automobile Association. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 57,600 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 3,391 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,501 shares in its portfolio. American Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,608 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.