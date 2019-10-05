Boston Partners Has Lifted Usa Truck (USAK) Holding by $640,790; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Holder First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Position by $3.01 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 170,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, down from 209,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS

Boston Partners increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 64,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 498,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 434,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 41,995 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,989 shares to 34,747 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 30,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 167,460 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 51,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,721 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold USAK shares while 27 reduced holdings.