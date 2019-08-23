Boston Partners Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut By $43.63 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 32.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 1.04M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.13M shares with $90.66M value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 3.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS

Boston Partners increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 6.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 48,968 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Boston Partners holds 766,308 shares with $72.93 million value, up from 717,340 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 321,125 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 8,700 shares to 12,300 valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 261,300 shares and now owns 542,550 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.6% or 510,317 shares. Benin Mngmt stated it has 13,146 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 398,900 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny invested in 1.5% or 207,069 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 3.80 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.21 million shares. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 259,521 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winfield Associate holds 0.41% or 18,072 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 305,185 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 23.24 million shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 115,310 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 8.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 236,400 shares. Capstone Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 7,546 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Boston Partners decreased Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 15.41 million shares to 15.46M valued at $66.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 169,846 shares and now owns 1.82M shares. Xerox Corp was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.55% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mcdaniel Terry And reported 0.09% stake. Farmers invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 682 were reported by First Interstate Comml Bank. 8,951 were reported by Westwood Holdg Gp Incorporated. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.72% or 38,710 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,340 shares. Yorktown Management Research Co has 2,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited holds 0.02% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Service stated it has 0.66% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Curbstone Financial Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 308,167 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc accumulated 1.12% or 19,487 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 3,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.33% above currents $98.77 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25.