Boston Partners Has Lifted Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC); Macrogenics (MGNX) Valuation Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased Holding by $970,700

Boston Partners increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 32,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.37 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 528,115 shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 57,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 23,865 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 80,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 394,250 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 110,081 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 3,505 shares. 27,856 are owned by First Trust Advisors Lp. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 110,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 16,147 shares. American Gru accumulated 201,354 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 20,640 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 35,499 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. 171,158 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 1.34M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 36,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec (NASDAQ:HALL) by 147,000 shares to 226,236 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 57,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty Signs Lease With Fortune 50 Company for 100% of 333 Dexter in Seattle – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kilroy Realty’s 350 Mission Street Becomes World’s Largest Single Commercial Property to Achieve TRUE Zero Waste Certification – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kilroy Realty Signs Lease with Netflix for 100 Percent of the Commercial Office Space at Academy on Vine – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 59,290 shares to 123,152 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 38,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems In (NASDAQ:CVLT).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MacroGenics: Strong Fundamentals Coupled With Major Catalysts Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macrogenics up 156% premarket on positive margetuximab data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics to regain rights to flotetuzumab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.