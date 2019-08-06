Boston Partners Has Lifted Holding in First Merchants (FRME) by $522,540 as Stock Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $4.87 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 729,666 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, up from 715,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 88,347 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 918,661 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares to 430,796 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,120 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,993 activity. Lehman Gary had bought 45 shares worth $1,669.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 93,481 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $106.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 131,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).