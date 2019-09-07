Boston Partners Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $259.57 Million; Share Price Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 7.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16.52M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.40M, up from 9.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 7,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 18,981 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 11,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.19. About 244,994 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 27,525 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,390 shares. Axa stated it has 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 28,549 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,415 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 93,839 shares. 82 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 1,690 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 102,045 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 849 shares. King Luther holds 0.65% or 418,352 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cintas to provide back pay, interest following federal discrimination lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cintas (CTAS) Maintain Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dover (DOV) Appreciates 29% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 2,982 shares to 212,492 shares, valued at $42.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,440 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested 0.48% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 136,414 were reported by Us State Bank De. Lindsell Train Limited invested in 6.37% or 8.87M shares. 289,317 are held by Harber Asset Mngmt Lc. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc owns 5,497 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 4.36 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt accumulated 470 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 105,506 shares. The California-based Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 37,599 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 0.01% or 567 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 278,930 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 799,718 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 417,955 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc by 50,000 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc.