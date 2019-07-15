Boston Partners Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $21.37 Million; Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $356,000; Share Price Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 596.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 242,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,527 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 40,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 2.09 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 4.91 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 210,615 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $79.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 3.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,897 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Philip Morris’ Q1 2019 Results? – Forbes” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: What We Are Seeing – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 16,722 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 3,852 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 327,375 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eagle Asset Management reported 61,448 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.11% or 113,076 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ci Invests holds 1.07M shares. First Natl Tru owns 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,841 shares. Summit Secs Llc holds 3,900 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 12,242 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Liability accumulated 28,287 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 174 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 15,722 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & LP holds 0.07% or 500,000 shares. Fmr invested in 5.97M shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 23,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd owns 3.64 million shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 51.21M shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 28,625 shares stake. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0% or 125,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 44,742 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.59M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First LP reported 637,174 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4.79 million shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casino stocks steady despite weak Nevada numbers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2019 : EMB, GPRO, GM, LYV, PHM, MSFT, CZR, C, QQQ, BAC, KEY, INTC – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Transaction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).