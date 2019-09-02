Boston Partners Has Increased Its Maximus (MMS) Holding; Tesla (TSLA) Shorts Lowered By 0.14%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. TSLA’s SI was 41.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 41.46M shares previously. With 11.23M avg volume, 4 days are for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s short sellers to cover TSLA’s short positions. The SI to Tesla Inc’s float is 35%. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/05/2018 – Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode hit a parked California police car; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 29/03/2018 – Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi: Tesla has always been ‘overly ambitious’ in its business targets; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Executives Rejected Adding Warnings Due to Concerns Over Effectiveness, Costs; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Says Took Action Because Tesla Violated Party Agreement by Releasing Investigative Information Before It Was Vetted, Confirmed by NTSB; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s ‘Bizarre’ Earnings Call Shakes Investor Confidence; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION

Boston Partners increased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 9,603 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Boston Partners holds 391,366 shares with $27.78 million value, up from 381,763 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 267,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Boston Partners decreased Byline Bancorp Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 77,100 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstcash Inc stake by 46,319 shares and now owns 355,949 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Com owns 101,519 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lp reported 0.04% stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,875 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 21,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Ltd has invested 0.73% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.09% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 542,756 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,443 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 147,356 shares. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 0% or 4,880 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ls Advisors Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 12,638 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 43,318 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,680 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 3.98% above currents $76.94 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wells Fargo.

Among 18 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Tesla has $465 highest and $158 lowest target. $294.84’s average target is 30.69% above currents $225.61 stock price. Tesla had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Sell” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, April 4. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. Wedbush maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold Tesla, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 181,364 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 7,003 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 117 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jacobs And Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,392 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 187,811 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 4,302 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 471 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc accumulated 29,758 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 5,135 shares. Mariner Limited Company has 4,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 6,945 shares stake.

