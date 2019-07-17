Boston Partners Has Increased Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Boston Partners increased Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 32,863 shares as Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Boston Partners holds 1.16M shares with $88.37M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Kilroy Rlty Corp now has $7.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 187,931 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 24 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 33 sold and decreased their positions in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 26.92 million shares, down from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.30 million. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 177 offsite service centers that offer managed print service clients with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 3.25 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 560,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 496,960 shares.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 28,740 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Communications has 0% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). American Intl Grp Inc holds 201,354 shares. Schroder Mngmt stated it has 3,903 shares. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.01% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 452,496 are owned by Strs Ohio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). M&T Financial Bank reported 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Security Mngmt accumulated 613,970 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 107 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 19,205 shares. 44,657 were reported by Raymond James And Associates. United Services Automobile Association has 15,568 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KRC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

Boston Partners decreased Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 544,533 shares to 4.75M valued at $151.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) stake by 72,355 shares and now owns 65,614 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.