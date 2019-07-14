Boston Partners Has Increased Caci Intl (CACI) Holding; Clorox Co (CLX) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Boston Partners increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 28.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 5,959 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 14.28%. The Boston Partners holds 26,681 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 20,722 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.31B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $213.43. About 216,408 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 320 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 260 trimmed and sold holdings in Clorox Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 95.73 million shares, down from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clorox Co in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 6 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 228 Increased: 234 New Position: 86.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.36 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.88 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 4.23% invested in the company for 61,169 shares. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.85% in the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 38,562 shares.

