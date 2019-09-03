Boston Partners Has Increased By $27.36 Million Its Sony (SNE) Position; Last Week Carlisle Companies (CSL) Coverage

Boston Partners increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 32.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 651,491 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Boston Partners holds 2.67M shares with $112.79M value, up from 2.02M last quarter. Sony Corp now has $70.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 674,371 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 06/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Sony fast out the door at Spotify listing; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Pretax Pft Y699.05B Vs Pft Y251.62B; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 1.11% above currents $141.68 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. See Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $148.0000 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

Boston Partners decreased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 131,281 shares to 1.70M valued at $25.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.64 million shares and now owns 6.24 million shares. Graftech Intl Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Going Long GameStop Stock: Should You? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In line with Loeb, Sony offloads Olympus stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s D23 turns to blockbuster film slate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 185,122 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shelton invested in 0.02% or 537 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 28,120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 35,354 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bryn Mawr Tru Comm owns 4,042 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 22,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 3,574 shares. Sei Investments holds 22,134 shares. 150 were reported by Duncker Streett &. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 124,494 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,425 shares. 7,227 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 168,467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.