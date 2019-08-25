Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $2.70 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Increased by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 22,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 112,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 141.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 12,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,702 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares to 100 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Communication Il has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 276,777 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.08% or 40,689 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 36,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alexandria Cap Ltd stated it has 0.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,045 shares. Patten Gru accumulated 3,697 shares. 27,397 are held by Hap Trading Limited. Advent Mngmt De reported 40,000 shares. 6,468 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Inv Management Of Virginia owns 19,485 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6.88M shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 53,413 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $151.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 9,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 250 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First National Trust Co has 23,069 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 68,872 shares. Hamel Associates has 2.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability invested in 332,180 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 77,383 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,758 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,358 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co. Shelton owns 552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South State Corp has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 200,343 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 156,763 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.