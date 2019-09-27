Boston Partners Has Decreased Its James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) Holding; Scotia Capital Lowered Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding By $3.01 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 48.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 45,658 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 48,139 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 93,797 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 613,584 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Boston Partners decreased James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 10,626 shares as James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Boston Partners holds 165,108 shares with $7.74M value, down from 175,734 last quarter. James Riv Group Ltd now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 14,534 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group

Boston Partners increased Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 485,162 shares to 540,967 valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) stake by 67,594 shares and now owns 92,242 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,011 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). 157 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 295,735 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 30,960 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 15,697 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 198 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,623 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 230,177 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 31,781 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.95 million for 18.49 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 88,945 are owned by Zevin Asset Lc. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 14,134 shares. 33,785 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Corp. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,543 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 2.94% or 155,474 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 544,404 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares. 9,532 were reported by Howe & Rusling Inc. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited invested in 22,863 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 7,119 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 48,139 were reported by Scotia Capital. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.1% or 4,977 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,000 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 40,074 shares to 175,273 valued at $20.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 7 shares. Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 14.92% above currents $64.39 stock price. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.