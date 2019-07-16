Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position by $428,560; Shares Declined; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.79 Million as Shares Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 7,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,948 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 20,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 301,097 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.56 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cap Investors has invested 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 83,052 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pure Advsr reported 10,781 shares. 12,462 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsr has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 5,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 32 shares. Stanley reported 4,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 84,928 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 372,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 9,558 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 223,833 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 27,909 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 53,418 shares to 352,750 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).