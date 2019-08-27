Boston Partners Has Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $660,018 as Market Valuation Rose; Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Stake

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 12,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $294.1. About 8,271 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 21,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 99,129 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 120,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1,020 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comdata Launches National Tire Discount Program – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NX – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.