Boston Partners Has Decreased Air Lease (AL) Stake; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Has 2 Sentiment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold stakes in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.79 million shares, up from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stellus Capital Investment Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

Boston Partners decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 19.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 1.55M shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Boston Partners holds 6.45 million shares with $221.66M value, down from 8.00M last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 34,260 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT

Boston Partners increased Overseas Shipholding Group I stake by 212,587 shares to 626,297 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) stake by 37,156 shares and now owns 771,807 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng P was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 15.02% above currents $39.56 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 840 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.11% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 122,726 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 955,163 shares. Neuberger Berman, New York-based fund reported 31,772 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.02% or 463,551 shares. First Manhattan owns 200 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated reported 11,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Capital has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Seabridge Limited Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 31,474 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications accumulated 0% or 1,493 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt has 3.25% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.60 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 9,421 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for 275,709 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc owns 16,900 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 467,790 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 96,153 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $250.13 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio.