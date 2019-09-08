Boston Partners Has Cut Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $176.08 Million; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Holding by $4.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 98.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 3.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 47,870 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.90M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Global mining giants are pushing for higher premiums on aluminum ingots from Japanese buyers for next quarter as the prospect of American restrictions on imports has spurred demand. Such companies as Anglo-Australian player Rio Tinto and Alcoa of the U.S; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100 PCT BASIS) 80.3 MT VS 76.7 MT A YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 33,629 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 242,358 shares to 7.78 million shares, valued at $94.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 115,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 133,139 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 88,949 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 41,518 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 0.01% or 397,540 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 10,646 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 2,942 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Captrust accumulated 750 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 17,538 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Company holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 2,000 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.