Boston Partners Has Cut Holding in Lear (LEA) by $56.63 Million as Share Value Declined; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Raised by $303,354 Its Stake

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 419,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.12 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 196,552 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 2,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 45,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.04. About 2.01M shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 346,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. $554.74 million worth of stock was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79 million for 8.37 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 236,305 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $464.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).