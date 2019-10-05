Boston Partners Has Cut Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Price Declined; As Assurant (AIZ) Stock Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 350,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 441,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 791,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 6.04 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 46.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 121,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87M, up from 262,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 366,172 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.)

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $35,700 was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $97,600 was bought by Wood David M..

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

