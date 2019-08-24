Boston Partners Has Cut Citigroup (C) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Valuation Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 39,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 200,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 161,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 218,585 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 449,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, down from 19.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares to 107,726 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,730 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World Investors, a California-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.11 million shares. 499 were reported by Whittier Co. Castleark Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Regions Financial holds 352 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.28% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.81% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Jefferies Gp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,812 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 7,999 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 10,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.04% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 1.90M shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $369.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 566,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles has 3,808 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.92% or 119,448 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 3.87M shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. 6,987 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 4,507 shares. Truepoint Incorporated holds 22,194 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 890 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 13,420 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 3,164 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt reported 79,427 shares stake. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riverhead Cap Management Llc stated it has 51,791 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 73.40 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Ssi Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

